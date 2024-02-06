Swiss foreign minister to visit PH Feb. 8, seeks to bolster ties

MANILA: Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will visit the Philippines on Feb. 8 as part of his Asia-Pacific trip to bolster Switzerland's network of ties in the region. The Swiss top diplomat will meet with high-level government officials, including Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday. This is the first time a top Swiss diplomat will visit the capital since 2008, the DFA added. The agenda for the meeting with Manalo will include economic ties, Switzerland's contribution to peacebuilding in the Philippines, cooperation on human rights, and the geopolitical situation in the Asia-Pacific region. This would be the last leg of Cassis' Asia-Pacific trip after an official visit to India, South Korea, and China. In a separate advisory, the Swiss government said Cassis 'wishes to further consolidate and strengthen relations' with the region, especially the country, as part of its Southeast Asia Strategy. 'The Asian economies hav e regained significant momentum over the past two years. With its growing geopolitical importance, the Asia-Pacific region is a priority in the new Foreign Policy Strategy 2024-27,' it said. 'It is in Switzerland's interests to systematically foster and continuously expand relations with the dynamic countries in the region.' The Philippines and Switzerland have enjoyed friendly bilateral relations for the past 67 years, with the latter serving as host to more than 15,000 Filipinos working as professionals in the IT, engineering, medical, and allied health sectors. Source: Philippines News Agency