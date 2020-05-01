Swimming in Boracay prohibited under GCQ

Swimming in Boracay Island and other coastal areas in Aklan is still prohibited even after the province was placed on general community quarantine (GCQ) on May 1, Aklan Governor Florencio Tumbocon Miraflores said.

“It (swimming) is part of the prohibited activities. As much as we would like everybody to enjoy already Boracay, the task force said it will not be allowed until we go out of the (15-day) GCQ,” Miraflores said in a teleconference.

“Fishing is what we only allow now,” Miraflores said.

“While tourists are not yet here, we prepare Boracay for them to be assured that they are safe. They are assured that if they visit Boracay, they will not be infected with Covid-19. We make sure that we establish a brand that Boracay is Covid-free,” he said.

Hotel owners and other tourism players are considering rapid testing for their employees to serve as a guide for safety.

For returning workers within Aklan, Miraflores said they do not need to secure special passes to enter Boracay.

“It is the business establishment’s discretion whether or not they require their employees any health certification,” he said.

The governor was assured that people within Aklan are safe as no local transmission was confirmed within the province.

Meanwhile, executive order 023 signed by Miraflores on Friday placed the province under GCQ, with additional features than the previous order for enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Supermarkets, agri-fishery supply stores, veterinary supply stores, and other establishments will be allowed to operate under GCQ but will have to observe 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. operating hours. Banks, meanwhile, can now follow its usual 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. opening hours.

For purposes of easier contact tracing, the governor ordered drivers and operators of vehicles allowed to operate to secure a manifest of passengers.

The GCQ in Aklan will be in effect until May 15, unless shortened or extended by the Provincial Task Force on Covid-19.

Aklan province has six Covid-19 cases, based on the Department of Health (DOH-6) bulletin on Thursday. Source: Philippines News Agency