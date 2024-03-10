Sweden lifts aid ban against UNRWA

LONDON: Sweden announced on Saturday that it is lifting a freeze on aid for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees after the UN warned the Security Council last week of 'imminent famine' in the Gaza Strip. The Nordic country pledged to give the initial USD20 million after receiving guarantees from the agency of extra checks on its expenditure and personnel. "The government has allocated 400 million kronor (around USD38.7 million) to UNRWA for the year 2024. Today's decision concerns a first payment of 200 million kronor (USD19.4 million)," the Swedish government said in a statement. The agency had promised to "allow controls, independent audits, to strengthen internal supervision and extra controls of personnel," it said. Sweden and other countries, including the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, suspended their aid to UNRWA after Israeli accusation that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attack. Canada had earlier resumed sending its aid to UNRWA. The Swedi sh decision came after the European Commission earlier this month said it would release 50 million Euros (US54.7 million) in UNRWA funding. Earlier this week, the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide urged the world to stand by the agency as 'now is exactly the wrong time to halt funding for UNRWA.' The United Nations warned the Security Council last week of 'imminent famine in the Gaza Strip,' urging immediate action to prevent a humanitarian disaster in a territory where many council members warned that Israel is using 'hunger as a weapon of war.' Source: Philippines News Agency