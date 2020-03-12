Suspension of rogue PUV drivers reset to March 16

The suspension of delinquent public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers have been rescheduled on Monday (March 16) to verify the names of those to be included in the list of suspended drivers, an official said on Thursday.

In a press conference in Makati City, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager Jose Arturo “Jojo” Garcia said the list, which contains the names of those who have committed a minimum of eight of the same violations in 2019, includes a total of 1,406 delinquent drivers.

“Highest violation was two persons who had 35 in 2019 alone. The minimum is eight [violations],” Garcia said.

He said while the MMDA does not have the authority to suspend the licenses of delinquent drivers, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) does—specifically those who have committed three similar traffic violations in one year.

“Lahat ng [PUV] drivers na magpapa-dispatch, titignan ang lisensiya kung nasa master list. Kung nasa master list, tatawagin ang LTO to confiscate the license (All PUV drivers who will be dispatched, their licenses will be checked if it’s in the master list. If it does, the LTO will be called to confiscate their license),” Garcia said.

He said the LTO decided to limit those who will be included in the suspension list to those who have committed a minimum of eight repeat violations in 2019.

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, he said a meeting took place between the MMDA, the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and PUV operators to discuss and disseminate its master list.

Earlier, Garcia said delinquent drivers will have their licenses suspended by the LTO and banned from driving PUVs starting March 9.

He added that bus operators agreed to have their drivers undergo a retraining program to ensure the safety of both motorists and commuters.

Source: Philippines News Agency