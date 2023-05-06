Suspected Sayyaf bomb expert captured in Jolo

Authorities have arrested an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) explosive expert in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, a top police official said Saturday. Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Ras Abdulla, also known as Elhan Bahjin Abuhassan, 48, was arrested in Barangay Bus-Bus, Jolo, Sulu at about 5:01 p.m. Friday. Lorenzo said Abdulla is the No. 4 most-wanted person in Zamboanga City and has two standing warrants of arrest for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and for possession of explosives issued by a court in this city dated Feb. 28, 2020. Although the court has set a PHP120,000 bail bond for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, no bond has been recommended for the illegal possession of explosives. Lorenzo said Abdulla, formerly residing in Barangay Baliwasan, this city, was a follower of Zamboanga-based ASG leaders Marzan Ajijul and Jomar Mohammad. Both Ajijul and Mohammad are at large and are being hunted by authorities. They are operating on the east coast of this city. Abdulla was brought to Jolo's Municipal Police Station for initial documentation and will be transported soon to the ZCPO headquarters' detention.

