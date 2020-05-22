Suspected rebel killed in clash with cops in Iriga

A suspected member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed on Friday morning in a clash with police operatives in a remote village in Iriga City, Camarines Sur province, police said.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol) police spokesperson, said the body of a still unidentified rebel was recovered after the firefight in Barangay Sta. Cruz.

“The slain rebel was a member of the guerilla front Larangan 1 operating in Camarines Sur province,” she said in an interview.

Police recovered at the site an M16 and grenade rifle, and a bandoleer containing ammunition.

A police report said authorities were on patrol when they chanced upon a group of NPA rebels, leading to a running gun battle at around 5 a.m.

As of posting, the lawmen were still scouring the area, tracking down the suspected communist rebels who fled toward neighboring villages.

Source: Philippines News Agency