Suspected NPA rebels kill ex-militiaman in Surigao Sur

Armed men believed to be communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels killed a government militiaman in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, Wednesday afternoon, the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office (SDSPPO) said.

“The victim is a farmer and a former member of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) in their barangay,” Col. James Goforth, SDSPPO director, told Philippine News Agency Thursday.

Goforth identified the victim as 29-year-old Darwin Juagpao, 29, who was shot to death by gunmen at the family’s farm in Barangay Pangi.

Police said Juagpao died of a gunshot wound in his back.

“We also found out in our investigation that the victim is a former NPA rebel who surrendered and availed the program of the government. He joined the CAFGU and eventually left and lived a peaceful life through farming,” Goforth said.