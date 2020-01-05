Suspected NPA rebels gun down IP leader

Some four suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) shot dead a tribal leader in Barangay Canangaan, Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Saturday, a military report said.

First Lieutenant Ken T. Cabbigat, civil-military operations officer of the Army's 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB), 4th Infantry Division (4ID), said the victim was identified as Datu Sammy Diwangan, 45, an Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative in the village council.

Cabiggat said Diwangan and his nine-year-old son, John, was busy doing some work chores when the four armed men emerged and asked them to stop and immediately shot the tribal leader on his forehead and other parts of the body.

Diwangan's son managed to flee and told investigators that he was about to bring a gallon of fuel to his father when he saw four men approaching and fired their guns, prompting him to run back to their house.

Cabiggat said Diwangan was a strong community leader and he is known to be against NPA infiltration and recruitment in the area.

Reports said that a certain Cardo (not his real name), who recently surrendered to the Army, was quoted as saying that when he was still the NPA commander of the Sentro De Grabidad Thunder of Guerilla Front 6, there were plans to neutralize Diwangan since they cannot pursue their mission to expand in Barangay Canangaan due to his resistance against the NPA group.

Lt. Colonel Ronald Illana, commanding officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion, condemned the attack against the tribal leader.

We condemn this barbaric act of the NPAs against helpless civilian who work for his family and the community. This act is a clear manifestation of their evolution into a terrorist organization," he said.

Cabiggat said their unit always adheres to the declaration of a ceasefire between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines, but the NPA terrorists are taking advantage of it to execute their plans in neutralizing their target personalities.

The military and the local police with the assistance of former rebels and the local government unit will file charges and initiate proper actions against the perpetrators so that justice for the death of Diwangan will be served.

Meanwhile, John was brought to the local social welfare and development office in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon for psychological first aid brought by the traumatic incident he had experienced, the military said.

Source: Philippines News Agency