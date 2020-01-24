Suspected meningo patient recovering fast: NegOr health exec

A five-year-old child who is under close observation after exhibiting symptoms of possible meningococcemia is responding positively to treatment and is up and about and playful, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief said.

Dr. Liland Estacion said on Friday the girl is still in isolation at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH) here as a precautionary measure to prevent the bacteria from spreading, in case laboratory tests turn out positive for meningococcemia.

The NOPH had already taken cerebrospinal fluid samples from the girl and sent these for testing at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Metro Manila on Thursday, she said.

It might take a few days before the test results are out, but in the meantime, other tests are also conducted locally, such as blood culture, she added.

She's very much alive, and already playful, according to her father, Estacion said, debunking rumors on social media that the patient had died.

The girl, who was first examined at the Holy Child Hospital Wednesday for symptoms that appeared to be similar to meningococcemia, was transferred to the NOPH because the latter has a special isolation room for highly-contagious diseases such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus.

Meningococcemia, caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, can be deadly and considered a medical emergency if not treated right away, health authorities said.

It can spread between humans via close contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing.

Estacion said the patient will be discharged from the hospital once she has fully recovered, even if the laboratory test results are not yet available.

Regardless of the outcome of these tests, she said there is no need to worry because all of those who have come into close contact with the girl have been given prophylactic antibiotics, even in the absence of symptoms.

They have also visited the patient's home to ensure that this has been disinfected, she said.

Estacion also declined to release personal information of the patient, such as her name and home address, to avoid undue public panic, and even stigma or bullying.

Meanwhile, Dr. Socrates Villamor, provincial chief of the Department of Health in Negros Oriental, has advised the public to stay calm but take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid contracting the disease or any other similar contagious diseases.

He also reiterated the need for regular hand-washing, limiting exposure to large crowds, being mindful of symptoms that last for more than three days such as fever, sneezing, and cough, and seeking early medical treatment.

Meningococcemia is contagious but one can only get it (the bacteria) if in close contact with an infected person because this is not airborne transmission, Villamor said.

Wearing a mask is only necessary when one is taking care of the patient or is in the same room with him or her, he added.

