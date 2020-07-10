Suspected gun-for-hire leader in Pangasinan killed in encounter

A suspected leader of a gun-for-hire and armed robbery group, responsible for the series of crimes in the province before the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, was shot dead here after an encounter with police on Thursday.

In an interview Friday, Pangasinan police provincial director Col. Redrico Maranan identified the suspect as Charlie Espanto, who was killed in Barangay Guilig here.

Intelligence reports disclosed that Espanto and his accomplice were allegedly out to kill someone when they were spotted by the police, he said.

Maranan said the suspect fired at operatives of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) when he was approached by authorities.

He said the police fired back, resulting in the suspect’s death while his companion was able to escape.

Authorities recovered a 9-mm pistol in Espanto’s possession.

Source: Philippines News Agency