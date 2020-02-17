Suspected drug trader nabbed in Bataan buy bust

and lt;description and gt;

Police reported on Monday the arrest of a suspected drug trader in a buy bust operation here Saturday night.

Major Sonia Alvarez, this town's police chief, said Jackson Gregorio, 38, of Mandaluyong City in Metro Manila, was nabbed after selling to a police poseur buyer a small transparent plastic sachet containing shabu in exchange for a PHP500 marked bill.

Alvarez said further search from the suspect led to the recovery of five medium size plastic sachets of shabu, three transparent plastic sachets containing suspected dried marijuana leaves and a .45 caliber pistol with one magazine and seven live ammunition.

Police placed under its custody a Mercedes Benz car that the suspect was using.

Alvarez said they are preparing to file cases for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, against the suspect.

Municipal Mayor Antonio Raymundo lauded the police for the accomplishment. He said the suspect was dealing with buyers not only from Orion but from other towns.

Isang magandang pagpapakita ito na ang ating kapulisan ay hindi nagpapabaya maski na declare na ang Bataan na drug free province (This is a good manifestation that our police is not neglecting their tasks even though Bataan has been declared as a drug free province), the mayor said.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) named Bataan and Aurora as the first two drug cleared provinces in Central Luzon in ceremonies at the Bataan People's Center in Balanga City last February 2.

Nakakalungkot nga lang na meron pang ibang talagang ayaw pang tumigil sa ipinagbabawal na gawain lalo na sa pagbebenta ng droga (It is just frustrating that indeed, there are still some who do not want to stop illegal activities especially selling drugs), Raymundo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

