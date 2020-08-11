Suspected drug peddler slain, P340-K ‘shabu’ seized

Anti-narcotics operatives killed an armed drug suspect after he resisted arrest and traded bullets with them during a drug buy-bust operation here Tuesday morning.

Director Juvenal Azurin of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) identified the slain suspect as Abdulhamid Bandal, 40, of Barangay Poblacion 8.

Azurin said before the 8 a.m. anti-drug operation, Bandal had been placed under two-month surveillance for his alleged illegal drug activities in the city.

“After sensing he was dealing with an undercover agent, Bandal pulled his caliber .45 pistol and fired at law enforcers who already surrounded his home,” he said.

Bandal died on the spot of multiple gunshot wounds.

Azurin said he yielded 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP340,000, a .45-caliber pistol, a mobile phone, and marked money.

Source: Philippines News Agency