Suspected drug peddler slain in Maguindanao shootout

Joint police and military agents neutralized a drug suspect following a shootout in a buy-bust operation at an upland village of Buluan, Maguindanao on Saturday.

In a report, Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the slain suspect as Dong Banto Kasim, 54, of Barangay Upper Silling, Buluan.

“Our intelligence sources said the suspect fronts as a farmer amid his involvement in gun-for-hire, robbery, hold-up, and cattle-rustling activities,” Abu said.

Around 5:30 a.m., joint elements of the police’s Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion carried out the entrapment operation against Kasim who dealt with a drug poseur-buyer at his hideout in the village.

However, as the agents were about to pounce on him, the suspect ran inside his lair and opened fire at the lawmen, triggering a shootout.

When the smoke cleared, Kasim lay dead sprawled on the ground.

Recovered from his house were one M-14 rifle, one M-16 rifle, one plastic sachet of shabu weighing five grams with a street value of PHP20,000, the PHP1,000 marked money, and a black motorbike with no plate attached.

The seized items are now under the custody of PDEU for further documentation and investigation.

