Suspect in Mindanao State University Bombing Arrested

Marawi - Military troops apprehended a suspect on Wednesday in connection with the recent Mindanao State University (MSU) gymnasium bombing, which resulted in four deaths and injured at least 50 others. Armed Forces of the Philippines public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad identified the suspect as Jafar Gamo Sultan, alias "Jaf" and "Kurot." The arrest occurred in Barangay Dulay Proper, Marawi, where Sultan was captured along with two motorcycles.

According to Philippines News Agency, The suspect is believed to be an associate of "Omar," who witnesses identified as the person who placed the improvised explosive device (IED) at the Dimaporo Gymnasium. Sultan's potential affiliation with the local terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah - Maute is under investigation. Trinidad emphasized that Sultan's capture demonstrates the government's dedication to apprehending those responsible for the attack. The Philippine National Police had previously identified two "persons of interest" in the bombing, Kadapi Mimbesa and Arsani Membisa, members of the Daulah Islamiyah - Maute, based on witness descriptions.