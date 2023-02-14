Suspect in ‘gov’t appointments scam’ falls in Taguig

MANILA: Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have arrested in Taguig City the culprit behind a fraudulent scheme that asks for money from victims in exchange for appointments to government positions.

In a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Tuesday, CIDG chief, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat, said suspect Edward Diokno Eje, alias Vaughn Vincent, was collared when police responded to a complaint that he poked a gun at a motorcycle rider following an altercation along 31st St. in Bonifacio Global City at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Eje purportedly introduced himself as an employee of the Office of the President and even presented an identification card purportedly issued by Malacañang.

During verification, CIDG operatives saw in plain view a firearm of undetermined caliber from the compartment of the passenger’s seat without pertinent documents, resulting in his arrest.

Caramat said Eje was confirmed to be the subject of a complaint on the alleged "appointment scam" wherein several personalities were offered juicy government posts in exchange for a huge sum of money.

Based on the background check, eight people were among the complainants who said that they were instructed to go to the Malacañan Palace in Manila last Jan. 27 to take an oath of office that will be administered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. himself.

The supposed positions were an ambassadorial post to the Netherlands; Transportation Assistant Secretary, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority board member, Clark International Airport Corporation president and chief executive officer, Early Childhood Care and Development Council executive director and vice chairperson, Clark Development Corp. director and Port of Batangas manager.

According to the victims, a certain Undersecretary Eduardo Diokno and Assistant Secretary Johnson See, both from the Office of the Executive Secretary, instructed them to proceed to the Palace for their supposed swearing-in rites

The oath-taking turned out to be bogus. The victims received their fake appointment papers and invitations after paying “huge sums of money” in exchange for available positions.

Caramat said that Eje was also tagged in a PHP1-billion scam that allegedly offers government positions and projects in exchange for a huge sum of money, some of the victims are models and showbiz personalities that include Rosanna Roces and Gwen Garci.

“This is a joint Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) headed by Usec. Gilbert Cruz and CIDG initiated operations in arresting people behind an appointment for sale and government contract for sale scheme which has victimized dozens of people who lost nearly PHP1 billion to the scammers,” Caramat told reporters.

Caramat said the suspect was able to dupe a victim of PHP300 million in exchange for an undersecretary position.

"This scheme led to dozens of people being victimized who lost nearly PHP1 billion," he added.

Also present during the press briefing, Cruz said the suspect would reportedly ask a minimum of PHP1 million for business ventures that supposedly guarantee a high return of investments and up to PHP300 million for the position of undersecretary.

Cruz said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin then ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct an investigation to determine the people behind the incident and was persistent to identify them.

Eje was primarily responsible for the Jan. 27 incident together with his co-conspirator Johnson Borja See after several of the supposed 'appointees' gave their statements to investigators of the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation).

“Ibig sabihin hindi lang ngayon gumalaw, before pa gumagalaw na ito. So with this we are grateful yung naging operation namin and on the part of the PAOCC we are encouraging other complainants to come out para let's put a stop dito sa mga ganitong scheme kasi masyadong nasusunog na yung OP, OES and the Malacanang people na with this kind of scheme na nagagamit yung offices, mga government personalities na wala silang kamalay malay na ginagamit na pala yung opisina nila, pagkatao nila ng mga ganitong klaseng tao so we are encouraging other complainants to come out and to file their complaint against these people (That means it is not just now, they have been operating before. So with this we are grateful for our successful operation and on the part of the PAOCC we are encouraging other complainants to come out to put a stop to these schemes because the OP, OES and the Malacanang people are being dragged into this kind of scheme, that government offices, government personalities are unaware that their offices are being used by these unscrupulous people. So we are encouraging other complainants to come out and to file their complaint against these people),” Cruz said.

Caramat said Johnson Borja See surrendered to Cruz on Tuesday morning and claimed that he was also a victim of Eje.

Caramat said the CIDG is now conducting a deeper investigation to identify Eje's cohorts and establish their scheme.

Roces said she and her business partner, an engineer from Cebu, shelled out a total of PHP18.5 million for a supposed government project in Parañaque City.

"We gave PHP15 million worth money through a check and we also gave P3.5 million as grease money for the local officials. I thought that my business partner was also involved in the scam but I later found that he was also a victim," said Roces.

Supposedly, Roces said they were already earning PHP5 million a month since September.

For her part, actress Gwen Garci said she and two other friends paid P1 million each as investment to a business involving horse racing.

She said she was convinced that the investment was legitimate since Eje was claiming that he is a close friend of the Vice President and her brother, Cong. Paolo Duterte.

Cruz said Eje was able to convince his victims by claiming that he is close to the President, Vice President Sara Duterte and the Executive Secretary.

"People whom he talked with found him credible because whenever he would show up in a meeting, he would set it up in a five-star hotel and he also had what appears to be members of the Presidential Security Group with Malacañan logo," said Cruz.

He added that Eje would also show photos of him with ranking government officials.

"So the impression is that he is big-time but everything that they saw were all fake and were all just for a show," he added.

Cruz said Eje even went to the point of issuing identification cards with assistant secretary appointments

Source: Philippines News Agency