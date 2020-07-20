Suspect in 2018 GenSan bomb blast slain in SoCot encounter

An alleged bomb-making “instructor” tagged as among the suspects in the bomb attack in front of a lying-in clinic here in 2018 was killed in an encounter with Army and police personnel in Polomolok town, South Cotabato province on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-12, identified the slain suspect as Ben Usman alias “Tons Usman,” who was listed as a member of the Islamic State-inspired local terrorist group, Ansar al-Khilafa Philippines (AKP).

He said that Usman resisted and engaged operatives in a shootout during the serving of a warrant of arrest at his home in Purok 2, Barangay Lapu in Polomolok around 2:45 a.m.

The operation was led by elements from the PRO-12’s intelligence and mobile force units, and backed by troops from the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion.

Capellan said the suspect reportedly noticed the presence of the approaching lawmen and opened fire at them.

He said Usman was fatally wounded in the ensuing firefight and declared dead upon arrival at the municipal hospital.

The police official said Usman was among the 19 AKP members who were charged with multiple frustrated murder in connection with the Sept. 16, 2018 bomb explosion in front of the Bonita Lying-in Clinic along Makar junction, Purok Malipayon in Barangay Apopong that left eight people wounded.

“The investigation revealed that the latter was one of those (involved in the bomb attack),” he said in a report.

Capellan said the suspect is a brother of slain foreign-trained bomb-making expert Basit Usman, the former commander of the Special Operations Group of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Basit, who was killed in an encounter with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on May 3, 2015 in Guindulungan, Maguindanao, had been tagged as mastermind in a string of bomb attacks here and other parts of Soccsksargen.

Capellan said the slain suspect was a key member of the AKP, which was reportedly affiliated with the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maguid faction.

The group had been tagged as behind the series of killings, robbery, motorcycle theft, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities in Polomolok and neighboring areas.

