Survivor Believed to Have Escaped Crashed Piper Plane

Isabela, Philippines – The lone passenger of a Piper plane that crashed in Isabela province on November 30 is believed to have survived, local authorities reported on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, head of Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Atty. Constante Foronda Jr., the unidentified female passenger was not found at the crash site. Evidence of a makeshift shelter near the wreckage suggests her survival. K9 tracker teams will be deployed to trace her path using scent left on vegetation. The pilot, Capt. Levy Abul, was found deceased in the wreckage. The plane, tail number RP-C 1234 operated by Cyclone Airways, crashed in Casala, San Mariano Isabela, after departing from Cauayan City Airport on November 30, heading for Palanan Airport. If weather allows, the pilot's body will be transported to Cauayan City on Friday.