Survey says BFP, SC among PH’s best employers

MANILA: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Supreme Court (SC) are among the country's 10 best employers in the Philippines, according to a market research and data analysis firm. Based on a survey covering 28 industries both in the private and public sector and conducted by Statista R, the BFP came out on top while the SC landed on the fifth spot. Respondents were asked to indicate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to a friend or family member, and how likely they are to recommend other employers in the same industry to a friend or family member. The BFP, which has less than 10,000 employees, scored of 9.22, while the Supreme Court got a score of 9.11. Other firms in the Top 10 were Google (No. 2), Ayala Land (3), food manufacturer Axelum Resources (4), Honda Philippines (6), Nissan Philippines (7), Asian Development Bank (8), transportation and logistics firm Maersk (9), and semiconductors and electronics firm Samsung Philippines (10). More than 2,000 employers with 250 or more employees were identified for the survey. Statista R, on its website, said it worked locally in the Philippines in cooperation with the local broadsheet Philippine Daily Inquirer and based its results on and survey of more than 16,000 employees to determine the country's best 300 employers. The firm conducts employer rankings in over 50 countries. Chief Justice Gesmundo conveyed his warmest congratulations to all employees of the judiciary. 'Congratulations to all. Mula sa pinakamababa hanggang sa pinakamataas ng opisyal ng judiciary (From the lowest to the highest-ranking official of the judiciary), all of you deserve a pat on the back. Maraming salamat! (Thank you!),' he said during the inaugural flag-raising ceremony for 2024 on Monday. Marife Lomibao-Cuevas, Clerk of Court En Banc, also added her words of encouragement, urging all members of the judiciary to double their efforts and strive for even greater service to the public. 'Let this recognition fuel our collective commitment to work harder and serve the public better,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency