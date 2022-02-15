﻿Surrender of more NPA rebels shows ops gaining momentum: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said its relentless efforts to encourage members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) to return to the government’s fold is slowly reaping gains, with the surrender of a high-ranking communist couple to the Caraga police on Feb. 12.

“This is an example that the PNP has always been open for diplomatic communication projecting a peaceful resolution gearing towards ending any form of conflict that may trigger violence,” said PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, in a statement.

The surrenderers were identified as a certain ‘Wendel’, 37, a team leader of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) 3, Guerilla Front (GF) 4A under the communist terrorist group’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC), and his live-in partner, a certain “An-an”, 32, who is a squad medic of the same unit under the NCRMC.

The couple surrendered to the personnel of 1304th Maneuver Company of Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB) 13 and the 1st Agusan del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company (ADN-PMFC).

“Wendel” is known to be the brother of Jealan Pinakilid alias “Baking”, the commanding officer of the NPA’s GF4A operating in Agusan del Norte and some parts of Misamis Oriental province.

Both surrendered to unite with their families and live a normal life which might turn out to be impossible if they were to remain in the movement.

Carlos said the couple is now in the process of availing of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) in the region.

He added that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has laid down the livelihood and reintegration assistance for the returnees so they can jumpstart this new chapter in their lives.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

