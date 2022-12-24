Surigao tribe beneficiary of police, community outreach program

BUTUAN CITY: The Mamanwa tribe in Surigao del Norte province was the recipient of the “Pamaskong Handog para sa mga Katutubo” (Christmas Gifts for Indigenous Peoples) initiated by the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) on Friday.

Also part of the gift-giving activity was the regional pastoral office, Regional Community Affairs Division of PRO-13, Surigao del Norte Police Provincial Office (SDNPPO), Chaplain Service personnel and Officers Ladies Club.

The outreach activity involved 145 families in Barangay Cantugas in Mainit town, according to PRO-13 Public Information Office chief Maj. Jennifer Ometer on Saturday.

“The activity was in line with the KASIMBAYANAN program of PRO-13 that was implemented with the different stakeholders, particularly the religious sector,” Ometer said in an interview.

KASIMBAYANAN (Kapulisan, Simbahan at Pamayanan or Police, Church and Community) aims to strengthen relationship among the Philippine National Police, church and community and instill the significance of shared responsibility to attain peace, order, progress and holistic transformation of the society.

The 145 households received food packs containing rice and assorted food stuff and porridge while school children were provided with umbrellas and raincoats.

On Dec. 14, a total of 60 children and 40 adults from the same tribe, living in Barangay Balite, San Francisco (Anao-aon) town, were beneficiaries of a similar activity.

“We will not stop here. There’s more we can offer to the people with the support of our active partners and I assure you that our services will reach even into the most isolated areas in the region,” said PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, in a statement.

Cantugas village chief Perfecto Gales Jr. and tribal head Cain Hucman likewise thanked the PRO-13 for the advance Christmas celebration despite the community’s distance, about an hour away from the town proper.

“This season unites everyone’s hearts. Seeing the smiles on the faces of our IP sisters and brothers inspires us to continue our service to the people,” said Col. Laudemer Laude, SDNPPO director, in another statement

Source: Philippines News Agency