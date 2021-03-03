Surigao Sur towns to intensify rice seed production

At least 20 seed producers from the different towns in Surigao del Sur are undergoing a five-day training on Inbred Rice Seed Production and Certification hosted by the local government unit (LGU) of Cantilan.

The training, which started Monday, is being conducted by PhilRice Agusan and the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) in coordination with the Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPAG) of Surigao del Sur.

“This is the LGU’s initiative to intensify the rice seed production in our own towns,” Pichay said in a statement issued by the Cantilan local government on Tuesday.

It said the 20 seed producers from the towns of Cortes, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, and Tandag City are expected to learn the latest seed production technologies and seed certification guidelines, procedures, and standards.