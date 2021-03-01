Surigao Sur town to open tourist destinations March 1

After nearly a year of temporary closure due to the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the local government unit (LGU) of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur is set to open its tourist destinations starting March 1.

“This move is yet another attempt at reviving and revitalizing the tourism industry and economy in Hinatuan, which has been severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the LGU said in a statement Saturday (Feb. 27).

Mayor Shem G. Garay's executive order on Friday allowed tourists from all over the country to visit popular local destinations such as the Enchanted River and other beach and rock island resorts.

Garay's directive only requires tourists and visitors to present a medical certificate and valid identification card upon entry to the municipality.

The LGU also encouraged tourists and visitors to have pre-bookings for a maximum of two nights in any local accommodation establishments issued with a Certificate of Authority to Operate (CAO) by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

As of Friday (Feb. 26), Hinatuan had only three active cases out of the 46 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded since the pandemic started in March last year.

The town has tallied at least 39 recoveries and four deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency