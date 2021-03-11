Surigao Sur town logs zero Covid-19 cases

The local government of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur reported zero cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases recorded in the town since Tuesday (March 9).

“Back to zero. At this point, the Municipality of Hinatuan has zero Covid-19 positive cases,” the local government said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also reminded residents to continue to follow the minimum health protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the area.

“There is still no room for complacency because the enemy is still there and it remains unseen. Stay healthy and stay safe. Always observe the health protocols,” the local government said.

Based on the local Covid-19 update released on Tuesday, Hinatuan has recorded 46 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country in March last year.

Of the total number of cases, 42 have already recovered.

The municipality has recorded four Covid-19 related deaths.

Eight of the 24 barangays in Hinatuan have recorded Covid-19 cases, the most were reported in Barangays Aquino with 14 and Maharlika with 13.

Hinatuan is also known for its tourist spots and beaches, including the Enchanted River.

The local government opened its tourist spots starting March 1 to revive the town’s economy.