Surigao Sur guv debunks death rumors

BUTUAN: Surigao del Sur Governor Alexander Pimentel condemned those behind the "fake news" of his death being spread on social media. Online rumors circulating mainly on Facebook claimed that the governor died on April 1 due to lung cancer. 'I want to inform the people of Surigao del Sur that I am alive, by the grace of God,' Pimentel said in a local dialect on Tuesday, attributing the false information to his political detractors. He described the "disinformation campaign" as "ungodly," which should not be taken seriously by the public. A day earlier, the governor also posted a live video of him and his grandchild in Japan, where his family celebrated the birthday of his younger brother Johnny, the representative of Surigao del Sur's 2nd district. 'This is not the first time that I was declared dead. Last year, false information was also spread in the social media about my death,' Pimentel said in the video. Though he did not name names, Pimentel said the same group is also responsible for spreading th e false news on the increasing cases of pertussis in the province last week. In a statement, the Provincial Health Office denied the claim, saying no suspect, probable, or confirmed case of pertussis has been recorded in the province so far. ( Source: Philippines News Agency