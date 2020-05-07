Surigao Sur ex-NPAs benefit from gov’t work relief program

At least 88 former rebels in Surigao del Sur who recently abandoned the communist New People’s Army (NPA) to start a new life with their families received financial assistance from the government’s relief program for displaced workers.

Capt. Jonald D. Romorosa, civil-military operations officer of the Army’s 36th Infantry Battalion, said Thursday the military assisted the Department of Labor and Employment in Surigao del Sur (DOLE-SDS) in the distribution of the cash assistance to the former rebels who were provided emergency employment under the agency’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

In a statement, Romosa said the former rebels received in Sitio Ibuan, Barangay Mampi in Lanuza town a total of PHP844,800 during the distribution of cash assistance on Wednesday (May 6).

Romorosa said the aid ensured that the former rebels can put food on the table amid the imposition of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The 88 FRs voluntarily surrendered through the Community Support Program of the 36IB from March 2018 until this year,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries, he added, have already availed of the intervention program of the government through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP).

The distribution of the TUPAD assistance was led by Genebelle Bal, the head of DOLE-SDS, together with Dir. Rey Cueva of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Dir. Pedrito Alacaba of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Lt. Col. Jezreel Diagmel, the commander of 36IB.

“We recognized the efforts of the DOLE Surigao del Sur for giving the importance of the former rebel in this time of crisis. Through the TUPAD, even when they are in the disadvantaged and isolated community, the government is still working to reach them out and provide their needs amidst the battles they face in their daily lives,” Diagmel said.

Source: Philippines News Agency