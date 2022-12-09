Surigao Sur cops nab wanted NPA officer in Bulacan

BUTUAN CITY: Police operatives have arrested a top communist New People’s Army commanding officer (CO) wanted in Surigao del Sur in the city of Malolos, Bulacan province, an official said Friday.

In a statement, Col. Dennis Siruno, the Surigao del Sur provincial police director, identified the arrested NPA leader as Ronald Galdiano, alias Rolando Enriquez, a native of Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

Galdiasno, 39, was arrested in Barangay Guinhawa, Malolos City on Thursday. He was found to be residing in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Sta. Maria, Bulacan at the time of his arrest.

A joint operation conducted by police personnel from Lianga and the Malolos City police station led to his arrest.

Galdiano is allegedly the CO of the Weakened NPA Guerrilla Front 19, Sub-Regional Committee Southland, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

The suspect has standing arrest warrants for three counts of murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 28 in Lianga town on Feb. 23, 2021.

“Galdiano is listed as an NPA priority target, and as the sixth most wanted person in the Caraga region,” Siruno said.

He commended the Lianga and Malolos City police personnel for the successful mission.

Source: Philippines News Agency