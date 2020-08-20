Surigao Norte town buys P1.69-M products of local farmers

The Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) has commended the initiative of the Claver municipal government in Surigao del Norte for buying the agricultural products of its local farmers.

“The move of the LGU-Claver demonstrates that we could do more if we will strategize the food supply chain in our community,” said DA-13 Regional Executive Director Abel James Monteagudo in a statement Thursday.

Monteagudo also expressed hope the town’s initiative will continue and would be replicated by other local government units (LGUs) in the Caraga Region.

“This will be instrumental in improving farm productivity, thereby improving the quality of lives of the farmers,” Monteagudo said.

According to DA-13, the Claver LGU–led by Mayor Georgia D. Gokiangke–has found a way of making the farmers in the area productive and at the same time ensuring the availability of food supply to all their constituents.

Since the start of the community quarantine in the middle of March this year, DA-13 noted that Claver has strengthened its partnerships with different farmers’ organizations in the area through its “Tabo sa Munisipyo” or the “Market at the Municipal Hall” program.

Carlos Quirequire, Claver’s acting municipal agriculture officer, said the local government has already bought over PHP1.69 million worth of agricultural goods directly from local farmers.

“The imposition of the localized community quarantine measures in the middle of March 2020 limits our work and field operations but this did not hinder us to continue our partnership with our local farmers to address food availability and accessibility in the municipality,” Quirequire was quoted as saying.

“The Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) reached out to 35 rice farmers from the irrigator’s association and farmer groups within the town to supply milled rice for the relief operations,” he said, adding the town also purchased around 532 bags of rice from the local farmers at the price of PHP2,200 per bag of 50 kilograms.

Aside from the milled rice, the LGU also bought around 810 kilos of squash at PHP10.00 per kilo from the local farmers and outsourced assorted vegetables from the other municipalities and cities in the region with a total worth of PHP521,167, he added.

Claver’s procurement initiative, Quirequire said, has benefited a total of 13,674 families in the municipality, not only through the direct selling at the “Tabo sa Munisipyo”, but also through the relief operations conducted during the lockdown.

“We wanted to help our farmers by buying their products to ensure their income despite the implementation of the community quarantine. Aside from it, the LGU sees a better alternative of providing nutritious food packs for our constituents,” Quirequire said.

He added that farmers who sell 100 bags of fresh palay directly to traders can only earn around PHP85,000 compared to the earning of PHP116,000 if farmers sell the same volume of fresh palay to LGU Claver.

Rene Taer, the president of the Ladgaron Irrigators’ Association has expressed gratitude to LGU Claver for the support they received especially during the lockdown.

“Without the proactive measures of the municipal office, we will be selling our fresh palay to the rice traders at a farm gate price ranging from PHP16 to PHP18 per kilo. But the rice procurement initiated by the LGU during the lockdown aids us to earn more out of our products as they encouraged us to do value-adding to boost our income,” Taer said.

He was also grateful to the initiative of LGU Claver for buying out his 25 bags of milled rice with a total price of PHP55,000.

Quirequire said the “Tabo sa Munisipyo” program also allowed farmers and fishermen to directly sell their products, especially during the quarantine.

The “Tabo sa Munisipyo is our version of “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” here in our town. This is to help our farmers and fishers to continue earning even at the height of the pandemic. This is also our way to ease the difficulties of consumers in accessing fresh produce at a good price,” Quirequire said.

He added that their office also provided assistance to local farmers through linkages to market their products outside of the municipality.

“We used different platforms in the social media to help our farmers sell their products to other towns and cities during the lockdown,” Quirequire said.

Among those who benefited from the linkage support was the family of Russel Acero, whose father is a watermelon farmer from Barangay Sapa, Claver.

“Due to the lockdown, we encountered cancellation of orders from our usual buyers. But with the quick response of the MAO, we were able to sell our 10,000 kilos of watermelon at PHP8.00 per kilo through online orders and at the Tabo sa Munisipyo,” Acero said.

Source : Philippines News Agency