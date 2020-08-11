Surigao Norte requires RT-PCR test for tourists

Local and foreign tourists who wish to visit the province of Surigao del Norte — including the world-famous surfing mecca of Siargao — will now be required to present a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) result upon arrival.

In a statement Tuesday (August 11), the provincial government said the measure aims to strengthen its response to the continuing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to protect the people in the province.

“The province of Surigao del Norte is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, hence it is expected that more tourists will come to this province even during this Covid-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Francisco T. Matugas, who issued the executive order on Monday.

Under the directive, tourists must present negative RT-PCR results taken within 48 hours before the date of arrival in the province upon boarding a plane for Surigao del Norte.

Tourists will also be required to have bookings for at least 15 days from a resort in the area that is duly-accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as a quarantine facility for tourists.

They will also be required to fill out the “Provincial Health eForm” that can be generated online. Valid identification cards will also be required on all tourists visiting the province.

“Tourists who cannot present all of the required documents shall be deported back to the place where they boarded on the same day at the cost of the concerned tourist or airline company,” Matugas said in the order.

Also, the directive said arriving tourists “shall be transported only by public utility vehicles duly accredited by the provincial government from the airport to the hotels and resorts where they will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own expenses.”

Tourists are also not allowed to roam within the province unless they have a “Post Quarantine Certificate from the local health office and Travel Pass from the mayor of the concerned municipality or city.

Source: Philippines News Agency