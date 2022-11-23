Surigao Norte mining firms bag nat’l environment awards

Two Surigao del Norte-based affiliates of Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) have been awardees of the prestigious Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) for this year.

In a statement Tuesday, NAC said Hinatuan Mining Corporation (HMC) in Taganaan town and Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC) in Claver town received the PMIEA at the 68th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (MSEC) in Baguio City over the weekend.

Awarded in the name of the country’s chief executive, the PMIEA is considered as the pinnacle of all industry awards in the field of environment and safety.

“At NAC, we align profit with purpose amidst the challenges of climate change and these honors only demonstrate that caring for the environment goes hand in hand with good business performance,” said Jose Bayani Baylon, NAC chief sustainability officer and senior vice president for public affairs and communications.

TMC also won this year’s Best Mining Forest Award and the Most Improved Safety Performance under the Safest Mines Award.

Artemio Valeroso, TMC resident mine manager, said the company has persevered and worked hard to clinch the presidential award.

Meanwhile, Francis Arañes, HMC resident mine manager, said the award will continue to remind the company to remain steadfast and focus on the goals of good business and responsible mining.

Two more NAC subsidiaries, the Cagdianao Mining Corp. (CMC) and Rio Tuba Nickel (RTN), also received recognitions.

CMC, which operates in Dinagat Islands, bagged the Platinum Achievement Awardee for Surface Mining Operation Category, while the RTN, which operates in Palawan, was named Platinum Awardee for its nickel operations and Titanium Awardee for its limestone project.

NAC also reported gaining more than PHP21 billion in gross revenues and PHP6.9 billion in attributable net income from January to September this year.

The MSEC is an annual event led by the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society of Mining Engineers.

