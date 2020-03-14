Surigao Norte guv designates holding area for foreign vessels

The provincial government of Surigao del Norte has ordered the designation of holding or drifting areas for vessels coming from countries affected by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and African swine fever (ASF).

Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas issued the executive order amid the spread of Covid-19 and ASF in various parts of the country and in Mindanao.

The directive requires all vessels coming from China, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea to stay adrift in a specified area for a 14-day quarantine of all members of the crew to protect the people of the province from Covid-19.

Signed on March 6 and released to the Philippine News Agency on Friday (March 13), the governor's executive order specifically identified latitude 09 35.00N longitude 125 as the holding or drifting area of specified vessels for 14 days.

The counting of the 14-day quarantine period starts from the time the vessel departs from the port in countries specified in the order.

Crew members are also prohibited to disembark or unload pork and pork-related products from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and other countries affected by ASF.

They are also prohibited to dump their wastes and leftovers while inside the territory of Surigao del Norte.

“To properly implement this prohibition, the captain and the crew members of the subject vessel are enjoined to seal all the pork and pork-related products on board the said vessel before entering the territorial waters of this province,” the order said.

Government agencies, including the Bureau of Quarantine, Bureau of Customs, Department of Health, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Marina, Philippine Ports Authority, and the health offices in the province, city, and municipalities are ordered to implement the executive order.

Source: Philippines News Agency