Surigao del Sur Governor Cancels Christmas Parties Following Destructive Earthquake

Tandag City – Governor Alexander Pimentel of Surigao del Sur has called off Christmas parties and celebrations among local government units (LGUs) in the province following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake on December 2.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decision, formalized through an executive order signed on Wednesday, comes in response to ongoing tremors and aftershocks. The governor emphasized the need to prioritize public safety and the ongoing inspections and assessments of infrastructure in the province. Pimentel announced that the funds allocated for Christmas events will be redirected to aid earthquake victims. While private companies and government agencies have the discretion to decide on their Christmas celebrations, they are encouraged to consider cancellation for employee safety. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) reported substantial damage from the earthquake, with losses to government infrastructure and facilities totaling PHP151 million, including PHP110 million in damages to roads, bridges, and seawalls.