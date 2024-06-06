Surigao City starts ‘garbage-to-food aid’ swap program

BUTUAN CITY: The city government of Surigao has started its garbage-to-food aid exchange program, dubbed 'Imo Basura, Pulihan nan Ayuda" to save the environment while helping families put food on the table. 'The program will be spearheaded by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office and considered as among the priorities of Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao II,' the Surigao City Public Information Office (PIO) said in a statement on Thursday. Based on the statement, the program will be implemented in every village in Surigao City, starting in Barangay Canlanipa on Wednesday, in line with the local government's MPD-AKAP initiative, or the Mabilis at Pantay na Disribusyon ng Ayuda Kapalit ng Plastik na Basura, at Iba Pa. Under the program, residents who can garner 25 kilograms of waste and garbage will receive five kilos of rice, three assorted canned goods, and three packs of noodles. The garbage and wastes to be collected include plastic cellophane, plastic bottles, tin cans, and cartons. 'Residents are r equired to proceed to their respective barangay halls to weigh their gathered garbage,' PIO said, adding that the city government will also post barangay schedules where residents can have their gathered garbage weighed. Source: Philippines News Agency