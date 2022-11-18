Surigao City logs 84% Covid-19 vax rate

The Surigao City Health Office (CHO) said the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination rate has reached 84 percent, or a total of 101,141 individuals fully-vaccinated as of Nov. 10.

In a weekly report released Thursday, the CHO said 26,378 residents have received their first booster shots of the vaccines.

“Among the priority sectors, a total of 9,470 senior citizens in the city have already been fully vaccinated during the period,” it said, adding that the figure represents a 67.7 percent vaccination rate for the city’s target senior citizen population.

During the period, a total of 7,690 children aged five to 11 have been fully vaccinated or 42.26 percent vaccination rate.

The CHO also reported that Surigao City has 2,871 cumulative Covid-19 infections with a remaining six active cases.

The city has also recorded 2,668 recoveries and 197 Covid-19-related deaths. (

Source: Philippines News Agency