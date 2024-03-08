Surigao City gets P3.6-M livelihood support fund from DOLE

BUTUAN: The city government of Surigao received a PHP3.6 million livelihood support fund from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). 'The financial support is a substantial boost for the livelihood programs of the city government under the administration of Mayor Pablo Yves Dumlao II,' the local government said in a statement Friday. The livelihood fund, released on Thursday afternoon through the Kabuhayan Program of the agency, will be utilized to help 123 individuals from the Muslim community in the city by providing them with livelihood programs and projects. DOLE Surigao del Norte chief labor and employment officer May Velonta handed over the check containing the livelihood fund to City Councilor Baltazar Abian, who chairs the Labor and Employment Committee of the Sangguniang Panlungsod. The city government also recognized the continuing support of the DOLE for its livelihood programs and initiatives. 'The Kabuhayan Program represents a vital initiative aimed at enhancing the capabilities of impoverished, vulnerable, and marginalized workers in our communities,' the statement said. 'The selection is a way of ensuring that the support reaches the intended beneficiaries, especially those facing employment challenges.' Source: Philippines News Agency