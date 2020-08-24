Surigao City ditches barrier for back-riding couples

A motorcycle barrier is no longer required for back-riding couples and family members living in the same household in Surigao City.

This is based on the executive order issued by Surigao City Mayor Ernesto U. Matugas, Jr. on Saturday (Aug. 22), which took effect on Sunday.

However, Matugas’ order said back-riding married and live-in couples and family members must also present “proof of marriage or proof if they are indeed living in the same house if required by the law enforcement personnel”.

A barrier will be required to motorcycle riders and back-riders who are not specified in the exemption.

“The driver of the motorcycle may or may not be an authorized person outside residence (APOR). However, the back-rider must be an APOR and that the motorcycle used must be privately owned and must not be for hire,” Matugas said in EO-50.

Both driver and back-rider are also required to wear helmets and facemasks but the wearing of bonnet mask or contraptions of any make or shape that would completely hide or render difficult the identification of the rider and back-rider will not be allowed in the city, the order said.

Surigao City, as of August 22, had a total of 15 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) confirmed positive cases, with 14 recoveries and one active case.

In the same period, the province of Surigao del Norte had total Covid-19 cases of 98, with 93 recoveries and eight active cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency