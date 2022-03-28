﻿Surigao City Airport reopens after ‘Odette’ onslaught

Regular flights at the Surigao City Airport have resumed Monday after the facility was damaged due to the onslaught of Typhoon “Odette” in December last year.

“Commercial flight operations are back,” Junelito Abrazado, the city airport’s Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines manager, said in a Facebook post.

Abrazado said the airport has initially welcomed the arrival of a Cebu Pacific flight on Monday from Cebu City.

The flight carried 66 passengers from Cebu and arrived at 9:45 a.m. at the airport.

Abrazado also reported the completion of the rehabilitation of the departure area of the airport’s passenger terminal building.

Earlier this month, Cebu Pacific Air announced the resumption of its regular flights to Surigao City after its temporary cancellation due to “Odette”.

The commercial airline flies the Manila-Surigao-Manila flights daily and the Cebu-Surigao-Cebu air travel every Sunday and Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency