Surfer injured by shark dies in Hawaii

A surfer injured by a shark off Maui's northern shore in Hawaii died in a hospital, the US media reported. According to local authorities, the injured man was immediately shifted by jet ski to shore and provided first aid before being taken to hospital where he died, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. The man was a resident of Haiku, a small community on Maui's north. Following the incident, authorities placed shark warnings on beaches around one mile (1.6 km) on either side of the bay while police also launched an investigation without providing further details about the incident, according to the report.