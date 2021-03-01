Supply issue delays AstraZeneca vax arrival in PH: DOH

MANILA – AstraZenaca's vaccine arrival to the Philippines will be delayed for another week amid issues of global supply, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Sunday.

"Mayroon lang balita kasi na hindi matutuloy dahil nga ang sabi ng WHO (World Health Organization) nagkaka-problema sila sa supply so maaantala daw ng isang linggo (There is news that the expected delivery will not push through because of problems on supply according to WHO so it will be delayed)," he said in an interview with state-run PTV-4 at Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

"Although kinonfirm nila kahapon na darating bukas ng 12:50 pero kanina tumanggap kami ng komunikasyon na nagsasabi [na] hindi daw matutuloy, baka isang linggo pa (While the WHO confirmed yesterday about its arrival, we received official communication saying it will be postponed, maybe for another week)," he added.

The Philippines was supposed to receive some 525,600 doses of coronavirus shots manufactured by AstraZeneca under COVAX Facility, a WHO-led mechanism to ensure fair vaccine access, especially for low to middle-income countries.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier said Manila is eligible to get free vaccines for at least 15 percent of its population under said facility. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency