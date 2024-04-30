PUTRAJAYA, The Supplementary Electoral Roll for March 2024 (DPT BLN3/2024), which was verified and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until May 29. Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the electoral roll contained 38,729 names of citizens aged 18 and above between March 1 and 31, 2024, who were registered automatically as new voters. 'DPT BLN3/2024 also contains the names of 6,282 registered voters who switched constituencies and 1,737 voters who changed status or category,' he said in a statement today. He said the EC provided five review methods, namely via the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, or the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my. Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-88927218. Ikmalrudin also urged citizens aged 18 and above during the period from March 1 to 31 and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituencies or status to check their name in the electoral roll. 'If they find their names not listed in DPT BLN3/2024, they can make a claim by filling out Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by visiting the relevant State Election Office. 'Registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D or go to the respective State Election Office,' he said. He added that both Form C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the respective State Election Director along with the objection fee during office hours throughout the review period of DPT BLN3/2024. Source: BERNAMA News Agency