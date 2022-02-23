﻿’Superheroes’ welcome kids to Balanga City vax site

Vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) of children five to 11 years old kicked off Monday here.

Health workers from the City Health Office (CHO) clad in different superhero costumes and other attires welcomed and attended to the children.

Children who are five to eight years old were vaccinated at the Patio Isadora of the Lou-is Resort while those nine to 11 were inoculated at the Walter Mart.

No walk-in was allowed and vaccination was done by schedule.

The entrance and the screening, validation, counseling, and post-vaccination areas at the Lou-is Resort here were decorated with attractive superhero designs.

Some medical workers were in Ironman, Captain Marvel, Spiderman, and Superwoman costumes, and children who have received the vaccine happily posed with them for photo opportunities afterward.

Other health workers were dressed in fairies and other costumes.

At the post-vaccination area, inoculated children received free school supplies, candies, and ice cream.

“Paalala lamang po na ang pagbabakuna ay by schedule. Ito po ay nakabatay sa petsa kung kailan kayo nagparehistro. Sa mga walang kakayanan, o kaya’y nangangailangan ng tulong sa pag-register online, maaari po kayong makipag-ugnayan sa ating mga barangay learning hub (Just a reminder, the vaccination is by schedule. This is based on the date on when you have registered. For those who need help in registering online, you may coordinate in our barangay learning hubs),” the CHO said in a social media post.

Source: Philippines News Agency