Super Junior’s Ryeowook to marry former Tahiti member Ari

K-pop boy group Super Junior's Ryeowook will tie the knot with Ari, a former member of the now-disbanded girl group Tahiti, in May, Ryeowook announced Friday. "I had pondered this issue since long ago and decided to have a wedding in late May after long discussions with my bandmates and company officials," he said in a handwritten letter posted on social media. "I naturally came to want to be her family during the time when we were together," he said. "I feel sorry for you fans who might be surprised at this news. I thank my bandmates and SM Entertainment officials for supporting my decision." Ryeowook debuted in 2005 as a member of Super Junior while Ari began her singing career as a member of Tahiti in 2012 and later debuted as an actor. The two acknowledged their relationship in 2020 and have since been dating publicly. Source: Yonhap News Agency