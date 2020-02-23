Sunday forecast: Isolated rains over PH due to ‘amihan’

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to northeast monsoon (amihan) will prevail over the archipelago, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said isolated rains are expected over Metro Manila, Luzon and Visayas.

It added that light rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Samar provinces while localized thunderstorms are expected over Mindanao.

Moderate to strong winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be moderate to rough.

The minimum temperature will be 20.2C while the maximum temperature will be 32.6C.

