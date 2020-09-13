Sunday forecast: Cloudy skies, isolated rains due to LPA

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to a low pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Botolan, Zambales.

PAGASA warned the public against possible flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 25.0°C while the maximum temperature is 31.0°C, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency