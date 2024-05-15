Latest News

Sun releases most powerful flare in nearly a decade

ANKARA: The sun launched its largest solar flare in seven years on Tuesday, an American scientific and regulatory agency said. The flare is the 17th largest solar flare ever recorded, the Space Weather Prediction Center, affiliated with the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said on X. Some radio transmitters and similar technical equipment may be affected by the powerful flare, the center warned. The eruption occurred at around 1 p.m. Eastern time (1700GMT) and was rated an X-class flare, the most powerful kind, according to the center. Not only that, but it was an X8.7, meaning it was on the stronger end of the X-class spectrum, which ranges from 1 to 9. Solar flares are energetic explosions from the sun and can cause radio blackouts from minutes to hours. They are classified from class A to class X, with each class scaled from 1 to 9 within its category. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.