ABU DHABI, United Arab Emiratee: There is no substitute for hard work, moreso if one is educated.

However, studies by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) showed 129 million girls around the world are out of school, including 32 million of primary school age, 30 million of lower-secondary school age, and 67 million of upper-secondary school age.

"In countries affected by conflict, girls are more than twice as likely to be out of school than girls living in non-affected countries," the UNICEF said.

Lina Jalouga, partnership manager UNICEF-Gulf Area Office, said that upon reaching the adolescent stage, discrimination sets in.

"Girls' education, that's where it starts. It strengthens economies. Educated girls are more likely to lead happy, productive lives," Jalouga said at the Global Summit for Women at St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort here on Wednesday.

UNICEF works with communities, governments and partners to remove barriers to girls’ education and promote gender equality in education, even in the most challenging settings.

Investing in girls’ secondary education is a transformative development strategy and develops the knowledge and skills girls need for life and work, according to Jalouga.

She also pointed out the importance of networking or coming together to advance mutual learning and public interest.

"Networks are immensely valuable. We interact with people from different cultures and background. Let's connect, share stories, experiences and form bonds," Jalouga said. "Let's make time for each other."

UNICEF-Philippines, meanwhile, helps repair schools in crisis-affected areas; provides educational materials and supplies; trains teachers and education staff; and supports early childhood education programs.

British broadcaster and media consultant Saba Zaman also said women can't do everything alone.

"We also need the support of men. But we need to be decision-makers. To solve a problem, let's be part of the solution," she said.

The two-day conference that ends later Wednesday gathered stateswomen, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, social activists, cultural personalities, media celebrities, and scholars from more than 100 countries.

Speakers and participants addressed the struggles faced by girls and women, like gender inequality, domestic abuse and political disadvantages, and offered ways to build bridges of peace, inclusion, and prosperity.

It was organized by The World Muslim Communities Council under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chair of the General Women's Union.

Dubai will host a similar summit on May 4 to 6.

Source: Philippines News Agency