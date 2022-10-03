Summit aims to make QC top business destination

With its strategic location, a digitized platform for businesses, and support programs for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Quezon City is the “ideal destination for investors and businesses,” trumpeted the local government on Monday.

The city is gearing up for the “Quezon City Investors Summit: Future Ready” on October 7 that will gather investors, business associations, chambers of commerce, foreign dignitaries, and other local officials as it continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“Quezon City is future-ready, ready for investors, ready to build a better and more prosperous city so that our QCitizens will be able to enjoy the resulting benefits,” Margarita Santos, QC Business Permits and Licensing Department head, said in a statement.

The city has automated and digitized 95 percent of its services through its QC E-Services platform.

Potential investors can easily apply online for business permits, which are delivered to the business or home address free of charge.

Meanwhile, MSMEs in the city are constantly provided incentives that vary from tax breaks and tax payment extensions to changing the validity of business permits and licenses.

Soon, the city government will launch its “Start-Up QC” program to provide financial assistance to innovative, creative, and promising business models.

The investors’ summit aims to build up investor confidence in the city, generate investments and public-private partnerships, and make it the top-of-mind preferred investment destination.

“The summit will put the spotlight on Quezon City as a top business destination for local and international investors. We hope to attract many investors who can help further stimulate the economy and provide employment for QCitizens,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a message to the media.

