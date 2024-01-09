Summer jobs available for indigent students in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY: At least 300 poor students will be employed by the city government during the summer break under the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) 2024. 'Hopefully we can have 300 students. We are waiting for a confirmation from the Department of Labor (DOLE) for the budget,' Leandro Tabilog, head of the Public Employment and Services Office (PESO), said in an interview on Tuesday. Students who will qualify for the program will be given a PHP590 daily wage, or a total of PHP17,700 for a month's work. DOLE shoulders 40 percent of the wage of the student-beneficiaries while the city government contributes 60 percent. The SPES program is under Republic Act 10917 (Expanded Special Program for Employment of Students Act) which aims to help poor but deserving students finish their studies by giving them employment opportunities during school breaks. The program is open to students aged 15 to 30 years and who are currently enrolled or planning to enroll for the next school term following the SPES employment. The family's combined annual income should not exceed PHP169,824. Previous SPES grantees may apply on Jan. 20 and 21 while new applicants may file from Jan. 26 to 28. Tabilog said there were also 300 SPES grantees last year. Source: Philippines News Agency