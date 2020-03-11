Sulu town marks 103rd founding anniversary

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), has called on all sectors in Sulu to unite in the fight against terrorism, particularly the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Sobejana made the call Tuesday during the 103rd founding anniversary of the Municipality of Patikul, Sulu.

“While our soldiers kill terrorists, our partners in the civil government, the civilian sector, the academe, and the traditional and religious leaders kill terrorism,” Sobejana said.

“Let us unite to defeat the menace of society, particularly the Abu Sayyaf here in Sulu,” he said.

Military troops are pursuing the ASG bandits in the hinterlands of Sulu to rescue several hostages that included five Indonesian fishermen.

Sobejana also emphasized the gains of the collaborative peace and development efforts of the different government sectors particularly the Patikul Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict.

The 103rd Patikul Day is anchored on the theme “Patikul @103: One Community Moving Forward towards Peace and Development.”

The anniversary activity was spearheaded by the municipal government led by Mayor Kabir Hayudini and was held at the Municipal Government Complex in Barangay Taglibi.

