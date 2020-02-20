Sulu officials denounce Abu Sayyaf Group

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan and other leaders condemned the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and reiterated their commitment to the communities' peace efforts.

Tan joined the military and local officials of Patikul town during the signing of the pledge of support for the government's campaign against the bandit group in a forum in Barangay Bungkaong here Tuesday.

Let us work hand in hand with the military, police, local government, and other stakeholders for peace to prosper within our land, he said, calling on Suluanons to strengthen their resolve to attain peace during the Balik Barangay program in the province.

Tan denounced the ASG and attributed the displacement of residents of Bungkaong, Patikul to its terror acts that ignite military offensives in Sulu.

We will take all necessary actions to further our objective of attaining peace in Sulu. Let ourselves and our children enjoy the moment later in our lives not to worry about terrorism and instead focus on the development of Sulu, said Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan

Jr., Joint Task Force Sulu commander.

Vinluan, Patikul Mayor Kabir Hayudini, Vice Mayor Datu Fulaus Tarsum, and other military and local officials signed the pledge of support during a peace forum in Bungkaong.

Their (leaders') commitment promises an edge in defeating terrorism and realizing development in Sulu. We end armed struggles through synergy and unity, and we will sustain this momentum, said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

