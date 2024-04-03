SULTAN OF SELANGOR BREAKS FAST WITH PUBLIC IN BUKIT JELUTONG

SHAH ALAM, The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today joined a breaking of the fast event with the public at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque in Bukit Jelutong, here. Sultan Sharafuddin was accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah. The royal family was greeted upon arrival at 6.30 pm by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. Also present were the state Islamic and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah; Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof and the state Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad. Sultan Sharafuddin presented his personal contribution of duit raya to 489 asnaf recipients from the Petaling district, amounting to RM244,500. In the same event, the Selangor Sultan also received business zakat payments from Sime Darby Property Berhad and CelcomDigi B erhad, amounting to RM2 million and RM1.36 million respectively. Sultan Sharafuddin, Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor and Tengku Amir broke the fast with the people and then performed Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers with aid recipients and the local community. Source: BERNAMA News Agency